Ravens Suspend WR Diontae Johnson
If the situation surrounding Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson was already strange enough, and it's only growing even stranger.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Ravens have suspended Johnson for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team." Baltimore is on its bye week, so Johnson will miss the game against the New York Giants on Dec. 15.
General manager Eric DeCosta released a statement shortly after news broke, claiming that the suspension stems from issues that arose during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team," DeCosta said. "Diontae's suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles. We will have no further comments on this matter going forward."
After the game, the Ravens made some telling comments on Johnson's status, even if they were vague. Quarterback Lamar Jackson said "we want him out there" and "we didn't get him for nothing," while head coach John Harbaugh alluded to something going on behind the scenes. Well, now we know that that was in fact the case.
"I'm not really ready to comment on that right now," Harbaugh said. "I will be, [but I] just don't have enough information right now to talk about that."
The Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, and despite only trading down a few spots in the draft, the trade has quickly turned into a disaster. Johnson has played just 39 offensive snaps in five games, none against the Eagles despite fellow receiver Rashod Bateman suffering an injury in the second half, and has just one reception for six yards. It's gotten to a point where many are wondering why they even traded for him in the first place, and this suspension is the latest in a confusing saga.
Assuming he's still on the team by then, Johnson will be eligible to return when the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former team, on Dec. 21. Based on the way this story has unfolded, though, it wouldn't be surprising if his time as a Raven is already over.
