Ravens Coach Not Focused on HC Openings
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken's return to the NFL has been a smashing success, as he has elevated an already strong offense to being arguably the best in the league over the past two seasons.
As a result, Monken could rise up the NFL coaching ranks very soon. The 58-year-old has garnered some interest as a potential head coach candidate already, and with more positions sure to open up soon, his interest should continue to grow.
For now, though, Monken's focus is entirely on finishing this season on a high note, and for good reason.
"I don't deal with it," Monken said Tuesday. "I don't deal with it because it has nothing to do with the here and the now, and nobody really knows anyways. I don't control that. All I control is the job I have here – that's the most important thing, is us winning here and scoring points. Because if you don't worry about that, then you don't have the job here, and the other stuff doesn't happen.
"The idea is right now, our players, how we get better this week, and again, playing winning football. That's what we're paid to do here. The rest of it takes care of itself – that's just the way it is. Again, I don't control what's being said [on] one side or the other – I've been on both sides of it. When you're not very good, or you're good, or you're not or whatever. I don't really pay attention to it to be really honest."
Monken did draw some interest as a head coach last offseason, interviewing with both the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. Those teams eventually hired Jim Harbaugh and Dave Canales respectively, so Monken remained with the Ravens.
Monken does have some head coaching experience at the collegiate level. He went 13-25 in three seasons at Southern Miss from 2013-2015, though he did go 9-5 in his final season there.
While the veteran coach has done a good job in Baltimore, one of his few poor showings came in his biggest game with the team. In last season's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monken abanadoned the run game while the offense struggled to get anything going. The Ravens are on track to make the playoffs once again, and it's a safe bet that Monken will look for some postseason redemption.
