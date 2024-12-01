NFL Hits Ravens LB With Hefty Fine
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison had a breakout performance in Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording a team-high 13 total tackles and stepping up in Roquan Smith's absence.
Unfortunately, he's now losing a good chunk of change just a few days later.
On Saturday, the NFL announced that it had fined Harrison $15,236 for an illegal use of the helmet, which falls under unnecessary roughness. The occurred with 9:29 left in the third quarter, when Harrison tackled Chargers fullback Tucker Fisk after a short reception. Harrison did not receive a penalty on the play.
Harrison, a fifth-year pro, started for just the second time this season. The fine is certainly less than ideal, but he's happy with his performance nonetheless.
"It feels good," Harrison said postgame. "It's a lot of people that doubted me coming into this game, so I'm happy I was able to ball out and show them that I can be in this league, and I can play at a high level."
Smith is set to return for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Harrison likely earned himself some more snaps going forward.
No other players from either Baltimore or Los Angeles received a fine.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!