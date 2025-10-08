Ravens Take Massive Hit in NFL Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens are struggling to stay afloat after three straight losses, including a 44-10 blowout defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 5.
After being one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, the Ravens have fallen on tough times, winning just one of their first five games. NFL.com writer Eric Edholm conducted his weekly power rankings, placing the Ravens at No. 22.
"How the mighty have fallen," Edholm wrote. "The Ravens might be without Lamar Jackson again this week, with the talented Rams coming to town, and who knows what shape the defense will be in? Since 1990, 1-4 teams have made the playoffs only 12 times in 174 opportunities, a no-so-nice success rate of 6.9 percent.
"There are some winnable games upcoming, and Baltimore is still unbeaten against the AFC North, with five division games remaining. In other words, there’s still hope, and the Ravens will get some players back soon. But with Derrick Henry struggling since the Buffalo fumble and the defense a long way from respectability, it will take some pretty special circumstances to turn this season fully around."
The Ravens fell six spots lower than their placement in the previous week. The only teams that rank lower than the Ravens are the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.
The Ravens have a chance to get back on track with a Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams at home. The game marks the fifth time the Ravens have faced a team that made it to the Divisional Round in six weeks, so the brutal schedule is certainly contributing towards the poor record.
There is hope for the Ravens that things will get better over the next few weeks because injuries will begin to heal and the opponents won't be as difficult, but Baltimore still has to weather the storm.
