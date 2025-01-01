Ravens Getting Healthier Ahead of Browns Game
Tuesday's injury report was a concern for the Baltimore Ravens to say the least, with multiple players missing practice due to illness. Luckily, Wednesday's injury report is much more encouraging.
Of the four players who missed Tuesday's practice due to injury, two of them - offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. The other two - running back Justice Hill and guard Patrick Mekari - remained sidelined, however. The good news is that the illness didn't spread, as Madubuike was a new addition on Tuesday while the other three were out since Monday.
Two players not affected by illness were also upgraded in their status. Running back Rasheen Ali, who suffered a hip injury last week against the Houston Texans, went from limited to full participation, while cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who hasn't played since the team came out of its bye due to a hamstring injury, went from not participating to doing so in a limited capacity.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) both remained as full participants, giving hope they can play after missing extended periods of time.
The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, looking to clinch the AFC North with a win.
