Ravens Tied for AFC North Lead After Epic Comeback
Three weeks ago, the sky looked to be falling as the Baltimore Ravens lost their second-straight game to open the season. Oh how much can change in just a short time.
After Sunday's comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-38 in overtime, the Ravens have won three straight and are right back in the playoff race. The offense is firing on all cylinders, and while the defense was nowhere near its best on Sunday, the unit made enough plays late to give the team a chance. Far from a perfect performance, but the important part is they got the win.
At the very least, it's a much, much better result than their division rivals had on Sunday. In fact, the Ravens were the only AFC North team to win in Week 5.
Starting off with the Cleveland Browns, whose season from Hell continued in a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders. Deshaun Watson was awful once again, completing 15 of 28 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown while losing a fumble. The controversial (to put it lightly) signal-caller has yet to throw for 200 yards in a game this season, and his 8.5 quarterback rating marks his second in single digits this season.
Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his rise to stardom as he completed 14 of 25 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding 82 yards on the ground. The Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner has been on fire all season, and the Ravens will look to slow him down when he comes to Baltimore next week.
Then on Sunday Night Football, which ended up becoming Monday Morning Football after a lengthy weather delay, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in a primetime showdown. Despite being outgained 445-226, Pittsburgh led in the final minute thanks largely to three takeaways and a fourth-quarter touchdown by Pat Freiermuth.
With 20 seconds to go, though, Dak Prescott found Jalen Tolbert for the go-ahead touchdown from four yards out. It wasn't pretty, but the Cowboys escaped the Steel City with a much-needed victory, and helped the Ravens out in the process.
Following Week 5, the Ravens and Steelers are tied for the AFC North lead at 3-2, with Baltimore owning the tiebreaker thanks to a divisional win. The Bengals and Browns are still in the basement at 1-4 amidst challenging seasons.
