Ravens OC Addresses Possible Personnel Changes
Baltimore Ravens fans have not been used to the struggles the offense has gone through over the first six games of the regular season.
A major contributing factor to the issues has been the significant injuries to the most critical players on the offense: quarterback Lamar Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and fullback Patrick Ricard. Those injuries set the team back in the worst way, with Stanley missing two games due to an ankle injury and Jackson also missing two games due to a hamstring injury. Ricard has not played yet this season due to his calf injury.
This played a role in the Ravens starting the season 1-5, with the last two games miserable for Baltimore. The offense averaged 251.5 yards per game and 6.5 points per game without Jackson starting at quarterback.
Preparation for their Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears seems to be trending in the right direction for the Ravens. Jackson, Stanley and Ricard are practicing every day and looking to all be in line to start against the Bears.
With those guys coming back into the lineup and a bye week to review it, did that spark the idea of making changes to the offense?
Ravens' offense turning over a new leaf with changes on the horizon?
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken had a chance to meet with the media, where he addressed questions regarding any impending changes to the unit. Monken didn't see anything that needed to be done, but was excited to get some key pieces back.
"I don't anticipate too many personnel changes in terms of [us being] excited to get 'Pat' [Patrick Ricard] back and excited to get Ronnie [Stanley] healthy. So, we're excited."
There have been calls from the fan base to make changes to the offensive line, as guards Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele have struggled in their positions. Monken doesn't appear to be considering any significant changes at this time.
The hope for Ravens fans is that getting Jackson, Ricard, and Stanley consistently back in the lineup will improve the offense. This unit has struggled mightily to pass the football with Cooper Rush or Tyler Huntley, as well as to create blocking lanes for running back Derrick Henry to run through.
Baltimore will finally be healthy and full-strength for the first time this season, which will be a good indicator of where the team stands after the Bears game. Another loss to Chicago, and Monken's tone will change quickly.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!