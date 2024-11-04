Ravens WR Emerging as NFL Star
For years, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to find a true top wide receiver despite many attempts. Now, though, those concerns appear to be a thing of the past.
Over the past few weeks, Zay Flowers, the Ravens' first-round pick last year, has been playing like one of the best receivers in the league, if not the best. The Boston College product has over 100 yards in four of his past five games, with the lone exception coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 when he was dealing with injury.
In Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Flowers was once again excellent with five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The first touchdown came on a seven-yard throw from Lamar Jackson in the back of the end zone, while the second came on a 53-yard catch and run where he bobbed and weaved through Broncos defenders.
"You've got to trust the process, and you've got to take advantage of everything that's coming your way; that's how I think about it," Flowers said postgame. "Like, we've got so many players that can make plays on our team that, when it's your turn, you've got to take advantage of that."
As Flowers continues to grow, so to does his connection with Jackson. The two-time MVP quarterback gave credit to all his weapons after the game, but it's increasingly obvious that Flowers is becoming his go-to.
"That's just [Flowers]. God blessed him with the ability to make guys miss," Jackson said. "It's always been him. Going back to Broward County – back in youth football – he's always been that player. Him catching a post pattern, making guys miss, and getting extra yards for a touchdown, that's just him playing ball."
Flowers caught 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns (plus one rushing) in his debut season, breaking the franchise record for receptions and receiving yards by a rookie. This season, he's already caught 46 passes for 654 yards and three touchdowns, so he's on pace to surpass last year's totals. If he stays healthy, he should become the Ravens' first 1,000-yard wide receiver since Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had 1,008 in 2021 (tight end Mark Andrews had a franchise-record 1,361 yards that same season).
Last season, Flowers was more of a gadget player than other top wideouts, but that's not the case this season. He's absolutely thriving, as is the rest of the offense.
"It starts with 'L' [Jackson]," Flowers said. "He's calm, so by him being calm, it makes us calm, and it makes us play together, and it makes everybody just play as one."
