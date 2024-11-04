Ravens Edge Rusher Breaks Out vs. Broncos
Throughout the season, the Baltimore Ravens' pass rush has been solid, but never quite great.
Veteran Kyle Van Noy leads the way with seven sacks and Odafe Oweh has 4.5 of his own, but aside from them, no one has been able to get to the quarterback consistently. In fact, many suggested that the Ravens should pursue a veteran pass-rusher before Tuesday's trade deadline just to add some more consistency.
Enter Tavius Robinson, a 2023 fourth-round pick who has largely been a rotational player up to this point. In Sunday's game against the Devner Broncos, though, he was the star of the show on defense with two sacks (his first career multi-sack game) and four quarterback hits, making life tough for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
After the game, the Ole Miss product attributed his breakout to performance to his and the team's pregame preparations.
"As a defense, we prepared well during the week and came out and did what we had to do today," Robinson said. "[I'm] happy with how we responded to last week, and now we've got a quick turnaround for Cincinnati."
Robinson, 25, has essentially taken on the role of the No. 3 edge rusher with David Ojabo and Adisa Isaac being scratches most weeks now. That doesn't mean he hasn't earned his snaps, though, as not only is he a solid pass-rusher, but strong against the run as well. Additionally, his teammates have seen his strong work ethic firsthand.
"I don't consider [Tavius Robinson] a guy that's waiting for his turn; I consider him as a guy that's preparing each and every week," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "The way the guy prepares – what, second year now? – he acts like a seventh- [or] eighth-year pro. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, just in how he busts his tail day in and day out.
"[He's] always first to do things, and just always willing to put it on the line every single play. He's going to give you everything he's got, and that's just what he's reaping now – some of the rewards of his hard work. So, I'm happy for him, and I think he's just getting started, because I think his ceiling is pretty high."
Maybe the Ravens do still look to add some help on the edge, but no matter what, it seems like Robinson is here to stay in the lineup.
