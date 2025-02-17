Ravens Trade Star Playmaker in Blockbuster Proposal
The Baltimore Ravens are facing a very difficult decision with tight end Mark Andrews this offseason. They would save $11 million by trading him or releasing him, which would definitely be helpful financially for a Ravens squad with such a limited cap situation.
However, Andrews has also been Lamar Jackson's favorite target since Jackson entered the NFL in 2018, so parting ways with him will certainly be painful.
All things considered, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team thinks it's a real possibility and has proposed a trade in which Baltimore would send Andrews to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a third-round draft pick.
"Mark Andrews has been a very productive player for the Ravens over the last several years, but Isaiah Likely is entering the final year of his contract, and it’s clear that he is the future at tight end," Mosher wrote. "Andrews is also in the final year of his deal, and he is set to count nearly $17 million against the cap. ... Could the Ravens decide to move on this offseason, save some cap space, and move Likely into a full-time role? That seems possible, as the Ravens are a team that tends to be proactive when it comes to moving on from players a year early."
Of course, Andrews' terrible playoff showing against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round is the most recent memory Ravens fans will have of the 29-year-old. Still, the fact of the matter is that he has been a reliable pass-catcher for years and has three Pro Bowls to his name.
Heck, this past season, Andrews caught 55 passes for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns, displaying that he still has plenty left in the tank.
That being said, Likely may very well deserve a larger role, making Andrews somewhat expendable. Given Baltimore's financial state, trading Andrews is not out of the realm of chance.
