Ravens Land National Champion in Latest Mock Draft
Of all the Baltimore Ravens' needs this offseason, safety is very high on the list.
Yes, Baltimore has arguably the NFL's best safety in Kyle Hamilton and a strong up-and-comer in Ar'Darius Washington. However, that's pretty much all they have at the position.
Marcus Williams is pretty much guaranteed to be released after being a healthy scratch for nearly half the season. Meanwhile while Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade are probably not ready to make the jump after playing almost exclusively on special teams throughout their rookie seasons.
In need of some more depth, the Ravens could definitely look to add another safety in April's NFL Draft. ESPN's Field Yates believes that's the route they'll go down, projecting them to draft Georgia's Malaki Starks at No. 27 overall.
"The Ravens' defense found its way by the end of the season, but the secondary gave up far too many big plays -- 58 completions for 20-plus yards this past season, third-worst in the NFL," Yates wrote. "I'm watching the safety spot this offseason -- Marcus Williams was benched for much of the season and probably will be released this spring. Starks is versatile, has excellent ball skills and would pair nicely with Kyle Hamilton. He has six career interceptions."
Starks, 21, has been a standout on a stacked Georgia defense over his three-year career. The Jefferson, Georgia native has 197 total tackles, 23 passes defended and six interceptions in that time. He was a Freshman All-American in 2022, a consensus All-American in 2023 and a first-team All-American in 2024.
Like Hamilton, Starks is a very versatile player with great size and athleticism. He has some work to do, particularly when it comes to run support, but the potential is definitely there for him to be a standout NFL player.
