Ravens' Lamar Jackson Opens as MVP Favorite After Snub
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is already a two-time MVP at age 28, which is incredibly impressive in and of itself. However, in easily his best statistical season to date, he went home empty-handed.
Jackson's 2024 season was a thing of beauty, as he threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions and posting the fourth-highest single-season passer ever rating at 119.6. He also remained a threat on the ground, rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Along the way, he became the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback, and became the first player to ever pass for 4,000+ yards and rush for 900+ yards in th same season.
Despite that, Jackson fell just short of winning his third MVP award, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen taking home the hardware instead. It was one of the closest MVP races in recent memory, with Allen receiving 27 first-place votes and 383 points to Jackson's 23 first-place votes and 362 points. Still, it was shocking to see Jackson come up empty after one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history, especially when the same group of voters named him a first-team All-Pro over Allen.
Even after the snub, though, Jackson remains one of the most dynamic players in the league and a perennial MVP candidate.
Now that the 2024 season is in the books, sportsbooks have released the opening odds for next season's MVP race, and Jackson is at the front of the pack yet again. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Jackson is the favorite to win next season's MVP at +450, barely edging out Allen at +500. DraftKings Sportsbook has the two as co-favorites at +550.
It's no surprise that Jackson is among the favorites yet again, especially after such a stellar season. He's still in his prime, and as long as he stays healthy, he can remain a perennial candidate for at least a few more years.
Some believe Baltimore's outstanding supporting cast, particularly running back Derrick Henry, takes away from Jackson's MVP case, and somve voters definitely used that rationale this year. On the other hand, though, one could easily argue that Jackson is helping to elevate the players around him.
Even though Jackson remains in the MVP, conversation, he and the Ravens still have winning the Super Bowl as their top priority, and they know they have to put in the work to get there.
