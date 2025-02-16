Former Ravens WR Finds New Team
A former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is beginning the next chapter of his professional football journey.
According to James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom, former Ravens receiver Isaiah Washington is signing with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL.
Washington played in all three preseason games for the Ravens in 2024. He went undrafted last offseason before Baltimore signed him to a deal. However, he was waived on Sept. 5, the same day Baltimore kicked off the regular season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
During his preseason stint with Baltimore, Washington had just one catch for six yards on two targets. His catch came in the Week 1 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game the Ravens lost 16-13.
Tylan Wallace led the Ravens receiving corps in the preseason, finishing the three-game stint with four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. Lamar Jackson didn't play in the preseason, which allowed veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to handle the reins. He went 20 of 30 passing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no picks across the three exhibition games.
As for Washington, he played his college ball at Rutgers, spending five seasons with the Scarlet Knights. In 58 career games for the team, he recorded 74 catches for 927 yards and three touchdowns. Some of his notable teammates included Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton.
In Sept. 2019, Washington finished with three catches for 52 yards in a 30-16 loss to Zay Flowers and Boston College. The little-known Flowers would go on to be a first-round pick by Baltimore three years later.
The Ravens could certainly have added Washington to the practice squad but instead elected to go in a different direction.
