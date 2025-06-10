Ravens Standout DT Not Worried About Contract Status
The Baltimore Ravens have several starters and key role players on both sides of the ball who are either entering the final year of their respective deals or are playing on one-year contracts.
Fourth-year defensive tackle Travis Jones falls into the category of the former of the two descriptions but still echoed a similar sentiment of the other players on the team in his contractual position when asked if inking a new deal is at the forefront of his mind ahead of the 2025 season.
"That's the last thing on my mind this year," Jones said Monday after an OTA practice. "This year, I just want to put the best tape [possible] out there, and whatever happens, happens."
Instead of worrying about the potential big payday coming his way next offseason, the former third-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UConn is more focused on filling the big void that was created both on and off the field following the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce earlier this offseason.
"Mike P. was a great player. I've got big shoes to fill," Jones said. "I'm just going to come out here, work my hardest."
Just by listening to him talk to members of the media at the podium, it's clear that he is personality is more reserved by nature but with Pierce gone, the Ravens expect him to assume a larger leadership role and have begun challenging him to exhibit traits such as being more vocal.
"I just [have to] get used to doing the uncomfortable things, like speaking up more," Jones said. "The other day, Coach [John Harbaugh] had me break down the huddle, I was a little uncomfortable. I'm getting more comfortable with it now."
Although growing as a leader wasn't at the forefront of his mind during the offseason before reconvening with the team following Pierce's retirement, Jones shared that it is becoming "more natural" for him all the same and his coaches have taken notice.
"He's done an amazing job – an incredible job – of coming out here, stepping up, taking more of a leadership role, being a little bit more vocal," Ravens defensive line coach Dennis Johnson said. "But, the play, his run-stopping ability, his ability to pass rush at that size continues to flourish out here, and so we have to just continue to make sure that he keeps moving in that right direction in this time of year."
Jones is coming off a 2024 season in which he dealt with a "frustrating" ankle injury for a stretch of the season that kept him from having the kind of consistently disruptive player he is capable of being when healthy. However, he still managed to record a career-high 42 total tackles including four for a loss, a sack and four quarterback hits on a career-high 600 defensive snaps.
Heading into a contract year, he is determined to "have the best year this year" by being more consistent in his pass rush and making the most of the opportunities when he is not occupying multiple blockers because the opposing offensive line is diverting attention toward slowing down two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnambdi Madubuike.
"Beeks [Madubuike], most of the time, was getting most of the slides, so I just [have] to win my one-on-ones this year," Jones said. "Me and 'Beeks' [Madubuike], off the field we are best friends, so we [have] that chemistry off the field. I just try to play off him and just be out there having fun with him."
