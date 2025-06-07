Ravens Coach Reacts to Steelers Signing Aaron Rodgers
It may have taken months longer than it should have, but the Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers on Thursday still made waves around the NFL, and especially around the AFC North.
The 41-year-old Rodgers may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still a four-time MVP and a future Hall of Famer, so him choosing to continue playing is big news no matter what. Even last year - when he completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions - he still showed flashes of his past self. At the very least, he's still much better than any other quarterback the Steelers have on their roster.
When asked about his rival's new quarterback, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared his respect for Rodgers, but noted it's still business as usual in Charm City.
"I don't know if I have a reaction," Harbaugh said. "I mean, it's just respect. Respect for the skills, obviously, respect for the team that they have and respect for coach Tomlin. And obviously I've always respected Aaron Rodgers, he's a Hall of Fame quarterback. So we'll have to go against a Hall of Fame quarterback with one of the premier teams in the league who happens to be our arch rivals. So we'll be preparing for that."
Having spent the majority of his career with the NFC's Green Bay Packers, Rodgers hasn't faced the Ravens all that much. In four games against Baltimore, he's completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while posting a 3-1 record.
Rodgers' last game against Baltimore came in 2021, when he completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Packers over the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.
The Ravens will host the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 7 before travelling up to Acrisure Stadium to close the regular season on Jan. 4.
