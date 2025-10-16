Ravens Rookie Review: Teddye Buchanan Bounces Back
A select few of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookies got to see extended action for the third week in a row in the team's 17-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams to fall to 1-5. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw playing time in all three phases. With some key starters returning to the lineup, the list of rookies who were healthy scratches included fifth-round offensive tackle Carson Vinson and sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles for the first time this season.
Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.
DB Malaki Starks
It was another rough day at the office for the young first-round safety as he struggled once again in coverage, giving up several chunk plays for conversions because he was hesitant or late getting over to a certain depth or zone underneath or over the top. Starks would've been credited with allowing the first touchdown of the game on the Rams' opening drive had Matthew Stafford not missed Davante Adams over the middle in the red zone. All three of the Ravens' safeties bit on the play-action fake that left Rams tight end Tyler Higbee completely uncovered for a walk-in touchdown in the third quarter. Starks was physical when he did pull the trigger and came downhill in support or tackling in the open field. He played 100% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps for the fourth game in a row and was one of just two defenders who never came off the field. His five total tackles were third-most on the team, second-most among all rookies and included 4 solos.
OLB Mike Green
With 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh gone and third-year pro Tavius Robinson having gone down with a broken foot during the game, the second-round edge defender not only got to see the field early and often once again, but he played the most snaps of any player at his position left standing. His 41 defensive snaps were the second-most among all rookies and were 12 more than Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy. While he continues to disappoint as a pass rusher, failing to record a single pressure against the Rams' lackluster tackle tandem that included a backup on the right side, Green made his presence felt in the run game as an edge setter. He was part of a collective effort that limited Los Angeles to just () rushing yards, the Ravens' lowest total allowed this season, and finished with 3 total tackles with a solo and a tackle for loss.
LB Teddye Buchanan
The fourth-round rookie made his fifth straight start and second at the MIKE linebacker spot with three-time All-Pro Roquan Smith out another game due to a hamstring injury. He joined Starks as the only two defenders on the entire team who played 100% of the total defensive snaps. With All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton back and recent addition Alohi Gilman inserted seamlessly into the lineup, Buchanan didn't have to wear the green dot to relay the defensive calls to the rest of his teammates. He had one of his stronger games against the Rams after struggling mightily last week. He tied Trenton Simpson for the most total tackles on the team with 9, including 3 solos and a one for a loss, a quarterback hit and a clutch half sack that forced a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter to keep it a two-score game with over 13 minutes left to play.
K Tyler Loop
There wasn't much for the sixth-round rookie to do in this game after making his lone field goal from 37 yards out to cap off the Ravens' opening drive of the game. The only action he saw after that was on a pair of kickoffs, with the first being on the ensuing drive and the second to open the third quarter. The Ravens bypassed a pair of short attempts on their other two red zone attempts and turned the ball over on downs instead.
WR LaJohntay Wester
For the first time in three weeks, the sixth-round rookie was back to playing more snaps on special teams (3) than he did on offense (2). His lone punt return opportunity would've resulted in his first career fumble had a penalty not given him a mulligan that he made the most of by ripping off a career-long 35-yard return to spark what should've been a go-ahead scoring drive. He got the offense the ball at the Los Angeles 32-yard line, and they failed to punch it in across the goal line after three attempts from inside a yard.
CB Keyon Martin
With the return of All Pro veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the starting lineup from his calf injury, the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette was back to playing primarily on special teams after struggling in his first career start at nickel last week. He played double-digit snaps on special teams for the sixth game in a row with 10 and saw just one on defense, marking his lowest since the season opener.
DB Keondre Jackson
The undrafted out of Illinois State made his regular-season debut against the Rams, playing exclusively on special teams. During his 9 snaps, he recorded his first career tackle on a solo takedown on the first kickoff of the second half to open the third quarter.
ILB Jay Higgins
The undrafted free agent out of Iowa played exclusively on special teams for the sixth week in a row, with 10 snaps, which tied Martin, fourth-year tight end Charlie Kolar and second-year running back Rasheen Ali for the third-most on the team, accounting for 66.7% of the team's total.
