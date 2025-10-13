Winners and Losers From Ravens' Frustrating Loss to Rams
In a Week 6 game between two perennial contending teams clearly heading in different directions, the Los Angeles Rams executed when it mattered most while the Baltimore Ravens came up short time and time again in a 17-3 loss at home.
Here are the standouts who put them in position to compete and the culprits who deserve to shoulder some, if not most of the blame for their fourth straight defeat.
Winners
RB Derrick Henry: The five-time Pro Bowler finally got rolling and had his best game since the season opener, carrying the ball a season-high 24 times for 122 rushing yards with a healthy average of 5.1 yards per carry. He was the most effective and efficient aspect of the Ravens offense in this game, yet they didn't lean on him enough in crucial situations, especially in short yardage.
DC Zach Orr: After weeks of having his name dragged through the mud with both fans and pundits alike calling for his job, the second-year play-caller had arguably his best day at the office of the season despite the loss. His unit was finally able to find ways to get off the field, force a turnover for the first time since Week 2, generate pressure on the quarterback in key situations and stop the run against one of the best and most balanced offenses in the league.
ILB Teddye Buchanan & Trenton Simpson: After struggling with missed tackles and making plays in coverage even before All Pro veteran Roquan Smith went down with a hamstring injury, the two youngsters had their best game of the season as individuals and as a starting tandem over the past two weeks. They tied for team lead in total tackles with 9 apiece, each recorded a quarterback hit and split a clutch drive-ending sack to force a turnover on downs backed up against their own goal line in the second half. Simpson made a nice pass breakup in tight man-coverage and Buchanan recorded a tackle for a loss in run defense.
NT John Jenkins: The veteran journeyman has been the only interior defensive lineman who has stepped up since two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike went down by consistently flashing an ability to make plays. He did that again against the Rams by not only being a force against the run but coming up with a clutch strip sack in the first half. He finished with 3 total tackles, including a pair of solos and one for a loss, and a quarterback hit.
QB Tyler Huntley: The Ravens finally turned the reins over to their Pro Bowl alternate signal-caller in the fourth quarter and he immediately provided the offense with a spark. Even though the two drives he got to lead didn't result in points, he showed an ability to generate chunk plays and overcome long down and distances with his arm and especially with his legs. He went 10-of-15 for 68 yards and a passer rating of 76.5 and picked up 39 yards and a pair of first downs on three carries.
WR/RS LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round rookie quickly redeemed himself from committing his first career fumble after a penalty negated it. He responded by ripping off a career-long punt return of 35 yards on the re-kick. It set up the offense just outside of the red zone on their last drive of the first half, sadly, they weren't able to capitalize.
Losers
Ball Security: Wester wasn't the only player who put he ball on the ground in this game, as the Ravens' inability to hold onto the ball was arguably the biggest reason they came up short in this game. After the Rams took their first lead of the game on the first drive of the third quarter, the Ravens put the ball on the ground on back-to-back possessions, with the first one giving Los Angeles the ball at the Baltimore 21-yard line after a 20-yard return and allowing them to go up by double figures with a swift three-play scoring drive. Tight end Isaiah Likely fumbled the ball once but was able to quickly recover the loose ball.
OC Todd Monken: While he finally decided to stay committed to the run game for the first time since the season-opener, the third-year play-caller's decision-making in it came to crucial situations continued to be poor. The capital offense came at the end of the first half when he rode Henry to the red zone only to dial up back-to-back tush-push sneak attempts for tight end Mark Andrews at the 1-yard line. By the time he decided to hand it off to his bell cow again, the Rams knew it was coming, got great penetration and forced a turnover on downs with a tackle for loss. Instead of leading 10-3 at halftime, the Ravens went into the break tied 3-3. Monken can't be blamed of all of his unit's red zone struggles, as penalties also played a factor but the role he played in their ultimate demise was apparent nonetheless.
Pass Protection: As well as the offensive line performed in the ground game, even after two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley left with an injury, they were equally as poor when it came to keeping the quarterbacks upright. They allowed the Rams' pass rush to record four drive-killing sacks and 11 quarterback hits. In the end, their inability to give either signal caller ample time to throw cost them dearly.
WR Zay Flowers: The Ravens' young homegrown Pro Bowler was the cause or at the epicenter of both lost fumbles. On the first, he coughed up the ball trying to cut across the field to make a bigger play after making a catch short of the line to gain and he bobbled and he failed to secure the handoff on a jetsweep on the second, which was especially excruciating because it killed a length drive in which the offense advanced to the Rams' 31-yard line.
QB Cooper Rush: The veteran backup quarterback had a decent start to the game on the Ravens' opening drive of the game but that was the extent of the highlight of his day as he threw his fourth interception in the past two weeks on the ensuing drive. After that, his overall performance was lackluster, ineffective and uninspiring as even his intermediate passing accuracy was off, which ultimately led to him getting benched after three quarters of action. He finished 11-of-19 for 72 passing yards and a passer rating of 44.2.
DB Malaki Starks: Although the majority of the defense came up big in this game with clutch plays, the Ravens' first-round gave up more than he made, including a touchdown that put the Rams up by double figures in the third quarter. He allowed a handful of other receptions for conversions of 10-plus yards and has yet to make a play on the ball through six weeks.
Overall Health: In addition to Stanley going down in this game and not returning, the Ravens also had starting outside linebacker Tavius Robinson suffered what head coach Harbaugh revealed was a broken foot. All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey left the game in the second half with a knee injury and did not return after being evaluated by the medical staff. The team's Week 7 bye couldn't have come at a better time as they continue to be one of the most unluckiest team in the league when it comes to injuries after being the luckiest in recent memory last year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!