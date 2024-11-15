Ravens' Roquan Smith Puts Patrick Queen Friendship Aside
As hard as it is to believe now, the Baltimore Ravens fielded one of the NFL's best defenses last seaosn, in large part thanks to their outstanding linebacker duo.
Roquan Smith was the star of the show, recording 158 total tackles en route to another first-team All-Pro selection. By his side was Patrick Queen, who had 133 total tackles to earn his first career Pro Bowl selection. Together, they formed not only a great duo in the middle of the defense, but a strong friendship as well.
That duo broke up this offseason when Queen left to join the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, basically the equivalent of treason for Ravens fans. The two will finally meet again when Baltimore travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday, but don't expect much of a reunion.
"I'm excited about the opportunity," Smith said Thursday. "I'm happy for [Patrick Queen] as a brother, outside of this football stuff, but I know [our] offense has a great plan and have to take it to him out there on the field, even though I don't get to go against him. It's no 'brother' stuff, but you have to do what you have to do. I'm sure he feels the same way, but I'm excited about the matchup."
Queen has made his feelings about his departure very clear, but he seems to be on good terms with most of his former teammates. It's fair to say, though, that he won't be too emotional on Sunday, just like Smith and other Ravens have said.
Besides, it's not like Queen is the only player to play on both sides of the rivalry. There are quite a few taking the field on Sunday alone, and it definitely adds a new dimension to the feud.
"I think it plays a small part, but make no mistake about it; they know what we're going to do; we know what they're going to do," Smith said. "It's about being the best man and beating the man across from you. From a defensive perspective, we know they're physical. So are we, and it's about play in and play out, doing your job and smashing the guy across from you. If we do that, we will like the odds."
Beyond that, though, it's another addition of the NFL's best rivalry, and that alone is enough to make this a must-watch game.
"I love physicality, and I think when you ask each and every guy in this room ... Throughout this evaluation process that the Ravens do, they bring in physical guys," Smith said. "Yes, I think the most physical team is going to win this game. Make no mistake about it, these guys are no fair dodging. They run the ball coming right at you. I have a lot of respect for the running backs and the way they run the ball, but hey, it is what it is. One man has to go down, and hey, I'm not going to be on that side."
