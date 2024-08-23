Ravens Trio Leading New Wave of Female Coaches
The 2024 NFL season will mark a new record for the NFL, as there are now 15 female full-time coaches across the league. Of those 15 coaches, three of them are with the Baltimore Ravens.
Assistant strength and conditioning coach Kaelyn Buskey, assistant to the head coach/defensive assistant Megan Rosburg and coaching fellow Marianna Salas are all key parts of the Ravens' renowned coaching staff. Recently, all three were featured on a TODAY show segment about the changing NFL landscape, and how the Ravens are fostering their success.
"I just think back when I was in high school and college, I never imagined to be sitting here in this chair with you," Salas said. "And I think about what it says to women and girls now to be able to see any of us on the sideline or to see us out of practice.
"We are very privileged to be on the first wave of this," she continued. "And it’s no mistake that the Ravens are leading the charge."
In 2016, the Buffalo Bills made history when they hired Kathryn Smith as a special teams quality control coach, making her the first female full-time coach ever. It's taken a while for the league get where it is now, but with the number of female coaches more than doubling in the last two years, the progress is definitely encouraging.
For Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, it's a great chance to add more talent to his staff.
"Sometimes in football especially, or maybe a lot of things, we don’t always utilize the whole talent pool there," Harbaugh said. "There are a lot of women out there that are really interested in football, that are really talented, that can help us be a better team."
As Buskey, Rosburg and Salas continue to grow, both as coaches and as people in general, they know they can lean on each other every step of the way.
"Having the two of them here alongside of me has made every challenge that I've navigated in this space so much simpler because I have such an awesome support system," Buskey said.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!