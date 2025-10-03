Lamar Jackson Injury Becoming Ravens’ Top Concern
If there was one thing the already-depleted Baltimore Ravens didn't need, it was yet another injury to their franchise centerpiece. But with Lamar Jackson's attendance for upcoming matchups suddenly becoming a question, his health instantly shoots up the headline of the organization's concerns.
The respected Ravens front office built what many guessed would be one of the NFL's most formidable units after adding to their perennial contender over the summer, but Jackson's been something of a victim of his surroundings through the first month of the regular season. Underperforming play quickly got worse as injuries overwhelmed one of last year's healthiest squads, with his defense falling off of a cliff while the Ravens continue dropping losses to just the sort of teams they need to beat to back up their championship expectations.
According to Bleacher Report, Jackson's hamstring update is now considered as the team's top worrisome storyline to monitor.
"It's officially a red alert for the struggling Ravens, who lived up to their poor big-game reputation with an 0-3 record against 2024 division winners in September and now could easily fall to Houston and/or the Rams with Jackson's status in doubt," Brad Gagnon wrote.
That's a hefty statement to make for a team with as many blemishes along their once-acclaimed lineup. Nothing's seemed to go right since the season kicked off, with the offensive line opening Jackson up to get pressured much more often than he's accustomed to, the coaching staff's underutilization of their best rushing presence in Derrick Henry and, most embarrassingly, their turnstile defense.
Even as other injuries continuing to pile up elsewhere on the roster, their MVP-winning quarterback remains as their most necessary player. He keeps everything moving, and their winning hopes will be instantly deflated if he misses even a little bit of time.
"It's a 'week-to-week' injury for the two-time MVP quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. And that really hurts considering the fact Baltimore is 1-3 while dealing with a slew of injuries elsewhere," Gagnon continued.
"With left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), corners Marlon Humphrey (calf), Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) Nate Wiggins (elbow), and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) all hurting, and with defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) out for the year, this is beginning to look like a lost season for the birds."
Baltimore will have a prayer of contending in most matchups with Jackson dictating the game, but head coach John Harbaugh's sudden public promotion of backup quarterback Cooper Rush's performances in practice is a telling omen of how he's preparing for the road ahead.
