Ravens' Derrick Henry Named Player To Root For
The Baltimore Ravens' biggest offseason addition makes them that much easier to cheer for.
Derrick Henry, who signed a two-year deal with the with the Ravens this offseason after eight years with the Tennessee Titans, has been a fan-favorite throughout his entire career. The 30-year-old has captured the hearts of fans across the league with his bruising rushing style, and him being the best running back of the past half decade means he's had plenty of time in the spotlight.
So when Tom Blair of NFL.com listed "players to root for" for every team, Henry was an easy choice for Baltimore.
"For too much of his time with the Titans, Henry was on teams that struggled to compete in a meaningful way," Blair writes. "This year, though, he gets to show what he can do for a true Super Bowl contender as part of an offense that presents the exact right conditions for him to thrive within."
"Often, when an accomplished veteran heads to a new team to chase a ring after turning 30, the expiration date on his career is obviously looming. But with the 30-year-old Henry, who just led the NFL in carries (280) while rumbling for 1,167 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs in a fitfully productive Titans offense, I don't have to try to talk myself into thinking he's still got it. It's nice when things just make sense, and watching Henry work with Lamar Jackson should be a joy."
Henry has had some good chances at a Super Bowl, as he helped the Titans make the AFC Championship Game in 2019 (at Baltimore's expense) and earn the conference's top seed in 2021. However, it's fair to say that the Ravens give him his best chance at a ring so far.
If Henry can get to that pint, all the fans he's made throughout his career will be very happy to see him add some hardware to his collection.
