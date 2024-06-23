Mark Andrews Named Ravens' Most Important Extension
With the Baltimore Ravens previously struggling to put together a strong receiver corps, having one of the league's best tight ends in Mark Andrews has been an absolute blessing.
A 2018 third-round pick from Oklahoma, Andrews quickly became a staple of the Ravens' offense and Lamar Jackson's favorite target. In six seasons, the 28-year-old has three Pro Bowl selections and even a first-team All-Pro nod in 2021 after he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, the best receiving season in franchise history.
Andrews is coming off a down year by his standards after missing time due to injury, but if he can get 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games and have it be a "down year," then he's simply an exceptional player.
With a player like Andrews, the Ravens obviously want to keep him as long as possible. Even though he's under contract through 2025, Bleacher Report believes Andrews is Baltimore's most important extension left to make this offseason.
"Although the ascension of Isaiah Likely has been a positive, Mark Andrews will remain Baltimore's top flex weapon as long as he's in town," B/R writes.
"Length of extension and monetary details become more and more of a question as players age, but locking in Andrews past his 30-year old season should remain a priority for GM Eric DeCosta."
No one is arguing that Andrews isn't a crucial piece of the offense, but it feels a bit odd to list him as the top priority to extend right now. The Ravens have a host of players set to hit free agency next offseason, most notably starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and breakout cornerback Brandon Stephens. Andrews may be a more important piece than those two, but Baltimore has far more time to work out a new deal with him.
In all likelihood, the Ravens will sign Andrews to an extension in time, but saying they have to do it this offseason feels like a bit of a stretch.
