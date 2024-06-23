Ravens' QB-Coach Duo Among League's Best
Quarterback and head coach are arguably the two most important positions in football, and the Baltimore Ravens have some of the best at each.
Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and arguably the most electric dual-threat quarterback the league has ever seen. Meanwhile, John Harbaugh is entering his 17th season in Baltimore as the league's second-longest-tenured head coach, and is looking to add a second Super Bowl title to his remarkable resume.
As the Ravens continue their quest for their first Super Bowl since 2012, it's safe to say they're in good hands under center and on the sidelines.
How good? In a recent ranking by Bleacher Report, Jackson and Harbaugh came in as the third-best quarterback-coach duo in the league.
"At No. 3, the Baltimore Ravens' tandem has consistency in their favor," B/R writes. "John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson have worked together for six seasons. In two of those campaigns, Jackson won league MVP. ...
"With Jackson as the starter under Harbaugh, the Ravens have won 75 percent of their regular-season games. Harbaugh's 2012 Super Bowl title aside, he still has the accolades, winning 2019 Coach of the Year and three AFC North titles, with Jackson to push this tandem to the No. 3 spot."
The only tandems ranked above Baltimore's are Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs (unsurprisingly), as well as Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. That second pairing may seem strange to rank above Jackson and Harbaugh, but Stafford and McVay have led the Rams to a Super Bowl together.
If Jackson and Harbaugh can do the same in Baltimore, then they will undoubtly climb up the list of best quarterback-coach duos.
