Browns WR Remains Undaunted by Ravens Secondary
The Baltimore Ravens have a favorable matchup to look forward to in this weekend's home debut, but their first divisional opponent of the regular season in the Cleveland Browns find their opponent at a unique spot.
The Ravens are coming off of a truly embarrassing loss to open their own campaign, completely crumbling in the clutch to give Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills a dramatic win in a rematch between recent playoff opponents from last season's divisional round. They and the Browns were the only two teams to lose in Week One and, thus, falling in the AFC North standings, but the Ravens have to remain on high alert in return back to their winning expectations and handling some old friends.
Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy certainly remains unafraid of their favored opponents, giving reporters a simple answer when asked about the obstacles posed by Baltimore's secondary: "no challenges."
That's the sort of attitude that top receivers normally maintain, and though Jeudy is coming off of his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024, he'll have to back the talk up against an assortment of defensive backs that was regularly ranked among the NFL's best all summer.
Still, the Ravens' defense could use some extra motivation, having found themselves at the wrong end of numerous big plays on Sunday. The Bills receivers are a lot closer to Jeudy than they are to the top tier of game-altering playmakers with whom Baltimore would understandably struggle to contain, but they, too, got the better of one of the alleged best secondaries in the league.
Kyle Hamilton certainly got an earful from head coach John Harbaugh for some of the defense's slip-ups, despite forcing a fumble, nine combined tackles and generally profiling as the team's best player on that end, but he'll have to ensure that Baltimore's star-studded cornerback room can bounce back.
Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie make for one of the best starting cornerback trios on the NFL, and even though Jaire Alexander is still playing his way back into form, they have to avoid last season's slow start trap in locating a quick bounce-back.
Several key Ravens told reporters that the defense united for a dinner shortly after the loss, having found a way to relent 16 unanswered points within the final four minutes of regulation to surrender the 41-40 loss. The Browns aren't nearly up the Bills' caliber, but they'll make for intriguing potential punching bag if Jeudy's words are enough to push this emasculated group over the edge.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!