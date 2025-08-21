Former Ravens Quarterback Acknowledges Surprising Longevity
Joe Flacco's career looked it had finally arrived at its slow end just two years ago. The former Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback hadn't played double-digit games since 2017, spending four post-Ravens seasons with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets as an occasional starter who never threw more than a half-dozen touchdowns in a season between the pair of stops.
The veteran got one more shot in the 2023 season, though, and ran with the opportunity like few seasoned signal callers have before. He's thrown 25 touchdowns with an average completion percentage of 63.1% as a spot starter for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
Over a year after winning Comeback Player of the Year as the man who led the Browns back to the playoffs, the soon-to-be 1-year-old has returned to Cleveland and officially earned the starting job for Week One, and he's just happy to still be hanging for an 19th season in the league.
"I don't know if I was very emotional about it," Flacco said of winning the gig. "But, listen, you don't take for granted opportunities in this league. Especially to get one at this point in my career is definitely special. But like I said, it's pretty much business as usual and just kind of trying to get better."
Flacco prevailed to win one of the most wide-open quarterback competitions in the league, taking top starting honors over a slew of early-to-mid 20-somethings in Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley, as well as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The veteran joined the team over the summer on a measly one-year, $4 million deal, and is set to be the oldest non-Aaron Rodgers starting quarterback entering the regular season.
On playing even deeper into his forties, Flacco said "I don't think it's necessarily something I actively think about until people remind me with texts and things like that and you guys ask me about it. I don't think it's a huge deal right now, but I'm sure when I look back on it, it'll be pretty cool."
Flacco remains a fan favorite in Baltimore for his 11 years of service. He started immediately upon landing in the NFL in 2008 and rattling off a 10-5 record across five playoff appearances, peaking with the 2012 Super Bowl MVP before eventually ceding team quarterback responsibilities to Lamar Jackson towards the decade's end.
Now, Ravens fans can look forward to facing off against him within the AFC North he once commanded, as they're set to host his Browns in Week Two.
