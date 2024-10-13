Ravens vs. Commanders: 3 Things to Watch
Two of the league's best offense's will clash when the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders clash in the Battle of the Beltway.
Baltimore enters the game riding a three-game winning streak and is coming off of an epic come-from-behind 41-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in Week 5. The Commanders have run roughshod through their last two opponents, beating the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 and Cleveland Browns 34-13. Washington is first in points (31) and second in rushing yards (178.4) per game, while the Ravens are second in points (29.4) and first in rushing yards (211.2) per game.
Here are three things to watch when the Ravens (3-2) and Commanders (4-1) face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Will the Ravens lean on the running game to slow down the Commanders' offense?
Sometimes, the best way to slow down a high-powered offense is to keep them off of the field.
Fortunately for the Ravens, they're more than equipped to implement that gameplan if they choose to do so.
During their three-game winning streak, Baltimore has averaged a whopping 240 rushing yards per game and the tandem of Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson have run for five touchdowns. Henry has averaged 147.33 rushing yards in that stretch, while Jackson is averaging 65.33.
Washington hasn't been the best at stopping the run either. It has allowed 130 rushing yards per game, which ranks 21st in football.
Baltimore's willingness to lean on the running game has been the backbone for much of its three-game winning streak. Continuing that trend would likely be in the Ravens' best interest if they're going to put a stop to the Commanders' winning streak.
Can Baltimore contain the Commanders' defensive tackles?
But if the Ravens are going to find success on the ground, they need a plan for stopping Commanders defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
Allen has gotten off to a strong start, tallying a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and seven pressures. Payne has gotten off to a slower start, as he has a half-sack, two quarterback hits and four pressures.
Baltimore potentially being without left tackle Ronnie Stanley would also be a big blow to trying to contain the Commanders' tandem at defensive tackle. The former All-Pro is currently questionable with a toe injury.
The Ravens' ability to run the ball will come down to their ability to avoid Allen and Payne wrecking the game. If Baltimore can do so, it'd go a long way toward setting the Ravens up to win their fourth game in a row.
How does the defense contain Jayden Daniels?
All roads toward slowing down the Commanders offense begin and end with slowing down rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.
Daniels has taken the league by storm through the first five games of his NFL career, throwing for 1,135 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has gotten it done on the ground as well, running for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Baltimore's defense has been up and down throughout the season and was just torched by the Bengals for 38 points and 442 total yards allowed. Just a week prior, the Ravens turned in their best defensive performance of the season by holding Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to 10 points. Buffalo led the league in points per game heading into the Week 4 matchup.
In the Commanders' last three games, their league-leading offense has averaged 38 points per game. Potentially not having cornerback Marlon Humphrey would make a struggling pass defense even more susceptible for Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin.
One would imagine keeping Daniels in the pocket and not allowing him to extend plays would be among the Ravens' top priorities, though, he's also proven to be more than adequate with pushing the ball down the field with his arm. If Baltimore can't slow Daniels down, it could be in for another shootout like it was against the Bengals.
