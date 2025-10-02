Ravens Rookie Review: Biggest Names Fail to Produce
Several of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookies got to see extended action in the team's 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive Week 4 letdown. Drafted and undrafted first-year players contributed in all three phases. Fifth-round offensive tackle Carson Vinson and undrafted safety Reuben Lowery were the only two healthy scratches. Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.
DB Malaki Starks
The first-round safety rebounded after his worst pro game, delivering a steady presence in the secondary. He played all of the Ravens' defensive snaps, joining All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton as one of the few regular starters who finished the game. Starks has mostly prevented big passing plays over the first four weeks but still lacks a signature impact, missing his first career interception in Week 1. In this game, he had a personal low of 2 tackles and, for the first time, recorded fewer than 7. His only solo tackle came when he stopped former Ravens first-round pick Marquise Hollywood Brown after an 18-yard gain over the middle.
OLB Mike Green
With Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy out with a hamstring injury for the second week in a row, the second-round edge defender saw the field early and often once again. His 45 defensive snaps were the third-most among all rookies, second only to Tavius Robinson among outside linebackers and a dozen more than Odafe Oweh, who played 33. While Green wasn't held in check like he was the week before, going up against the Detroit Lions' elite offensive tackle tandem, he wasn't very disruptive in this game either, lining up across from fellow rookie Josh Simmons and underwhelming veteran Jawaan Taylor.
Green also wasn't put in the best positions to succeed either, as he was tasked with dropping in coverage and completely lining up off the ball far too often. Green didn't manage to corral Patrick Mahomes for his first career sack, but he did record his first tackle for a loss against the two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP. It was one of the career-high 5 total tackles that he recorded and also tied both Robinson and Oweh for the most pressures in the team with 2, according to Pro Football Focus.
LB Teddye Buchanan
The fourth-round rookie made his third straight start at the WILL linebacker spot next to three-time All-Pro Roquan Smith, who left the game early due to a hamstring injury. He had to move over to the MIKE spot after his veteran leader went down, but was not entrusted with the green dot to relay the defensive playcalls to the rest of his teammates. It didn't make much of a difference as the defense as whole continued its downward spiral that started before Smith's exit and by the end of the game, Buchanan had gotten taken off the field in favor of special teams ace Jake Hummel because of how much he was struggling in an expanded role, particularly in coverage where consistently had the ball thrown over his head because he wasn't getting deep enough in his drops. He finished with the second-most total tackles of his rookie campaign with 7, which was the second-most on the team and included 3 solos.
K Tyler Loop
Not only did the sixth-round rookie make all of his kicks—going 2-of-2 on extra points and drilling his lone field goal attempt from 32 yards out—he didn't have any issues getting his four kickoffs to the landing zone for the first time this season, as none of the four landed short or out of bounds.
WR LaJohntay Wester
For the first time this season, the sixth-round rookie played more snaps on offense (2) than he did on special teams (1) since the Chiefs' lone punt came in the fourth quarter and he didn't even get a chance to return it as the ball went out of bounds at the Baltimore 14-yard line.
DT Aeneas Peebles
Despite the Ravens' entire starting interior defensive line being either out or on injured reserve, the sixth-round rookie saw limited action once again. He didn't even crack double figures in snaps on defense for the first time this season, playing just 9. For the second week in a row, he set a new career-high in snaps on special teams with 7. Peebles still managed to record his second career solo tackle on a play where he chased down Chiefs' running back Kareen Hunt in the open field after a 13-yard catch and run.
CB Keyon Martin
Due to a calf injury suffered by four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey, the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette played more snaps on defense than special teams for the second time in the past three weeks, with a career-high 39 defensive snaps compared to 19 in the third phase of the game. He continued to showcase his ability to make impressive tackles in the open field on pass catchers who are much bigger than him, including tight ends, and finished with 5 total tackles with 4 solos. Martin also made a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff after Chiefs' return specialist Nikko Remigio ripped off a 47-yard return on his line opportunity.
ILB Jay Higgins
The undrafted free agent out of Iowa played exclusively on special teams for the fourth week in a row, with 14 snaps, which tied Martin and second-year running back Rasheen Ali for the fourth-most on the team, accounting for 54% of the total. Higgins recorded and assisted tackle for the second week in a row, with this one coming on the final kickoff of the game, where he joined forces with veteran special teams ace Jake Hummel to bring down the returner after a gain of 21 to the Kansas City 22-yard line.
