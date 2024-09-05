Ravens WR Addresses Bad Moment in Last Chiefs Game
Heading into the fourth quarter of last season's AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens found themselves in a tough spot as they trailed the Kansas City Chiefs 17-7, but they weren't out of it yet.
The Ravens were putting together a nice possession, highlighted by a 54-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers on the first play of the drive, although he did get called for taunting after the play. Just a few plays later, they found themselves with a second and eight on the Chiefs' nine-yard line, putting them in great position to cut into the lead. Flowers then hauled in another pass and reached for the end zone, only to fumble and have Kansas City recover.
Now heading into his second season, Flowers doesn't like to think about his shortcomings in that game, but he is using as motivation going forward.
"I just want to have a better season, so I've been practicing with the guys," Flowers told reporters Tuesday. "Our main goal is a championship, so last season is last season, and I use it as fuel. It's a new season. I think about that, so I don't mess myself up for this season."
Unfortunately, the fumble soured what was otherwise a great game by Flowers. The Boston College product caught five passes for a career-high 115 yards and the Ravens' lone touchdown of the game.
Flowers set Ravens rookie records with 77 receptions and 858 yards, adding five receiving touchdowns and one rushing. To him, though, what happened last year doesn't matter anymore.
"It's a different season now, so I'm not too worried about last year. We're trying to get a championship this year, so that's out of the window. We're just trying to go win this game."
Now, Flowers enters his second season with even higher expectations, and he's ready to erase the bitter end to last season.
"We're all excited, especially because of what happened last year. We get to start the season off with a bang, so we're going to go out there and play our game."
