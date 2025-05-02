Ravens Late-Round Pick Has Explosive All-Purpose Potential
One of the Baltimore Ravens most underrated needs, but a glaring one nonetheless heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, was at punt returner.
Leading up to the draft, both head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta expressed their desire to hopefully land a prospect throughout the three-day event who could bring juice, consistency and stability to the vital role on special teams. They lacked all three in 2024 despite signing a former First Team All Pro to address it last offseason in veteran Deonte Harty.
"I think last year it became evident that we could probably get better there at that position," DeCosta said. "I feel like last year, probably, I didn't do a good enough job making sure that we had a good punt returner on the team. We had some guys, but we couldn't get the right mix, the right guy to really do it."
After spending four of their first seven picks on defense, two on offensive line depth and the other on potential successor to their future Hall of Fame kicker, the Ravens finally found the answer to their woes in the return game. They used the third of their five picks in the sixth round to select former University of Colorado standout LaJohntay Wester at No. 203 overall.
"What stands out about him is really his returnability," DeCosta said during a post-draft press conference. "If you watch him, we think he's a twitchy, explosive punt returner... We think Wester has a chance to really come in here and be an impact punt return for us, so [we're] excited about him.
Wester was one of the best returners in this year's class and was a dangerous all-purpose weapon throughout his collegiate career with two different programs. He first made a name for himself at Florida Atlantic University where he was coached by Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart for three years from 2020-2022. He led the Owls in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in three of his four seasons on top of totaling 632 punt return yards and 290 on kick return.
In 2023, Wester had his best season in both phases of the game recording career-high and American Athletic Conference-leading totals in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,168), punt return yards (278), yards per punt return (19.9) and scored 10 all-purpose touchdowns between receiving (8), rushing (1) and returning (1). He was named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year and received First Team All AAC honors as both receiver and return specialist.
After transferring to Colorado to join forces with No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars and new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, he posted impressive numbers again as both a pass catcher and returner in 2024 despite playing a slightly diminished role. He recorded the second-most receptions (74) and receiving yards (931)of his career, scored a career-high 11 all-purpose touchdowns with 10 receiving and one returning and averaged 12 yards per punt return.
The same impressive traits that make Wester a dynamic and elusive offensive weapon also make him a dangerous threat as a returner. He can stop, start and cut on a dime, track the ball well when it's in the air, has great spatial awareness in the open field, explosive acceleration and possesses breakaway speed.
At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Wester physically resembles Ravens Pro Bowl wider receiver Zay Flowers who measures in at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds. On offense, he could be deployed on offense in a similar way in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme that emphasizes getting playmakers the ball in space.
When Flowers went down with a knee injury in last year's regular-season finale, the Ravens missed his presence both in the slot and as a go-to in the screen and underneath passing game. In addition to being the Ravens' primary return specialist where he has the potential to be a Pro Bowler or even All Pro as a rookie, Wester will provide quality depth at receiver who gives franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson another talented pass catcher at his disposal.
