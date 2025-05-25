Ravens WR Gets Love From Analyst
The Baltimore Ravens may have taken a step back last season after failing to return to the AFC Championship Game.
Despite the Ravens' setback, one player in particular managed to take a step forward.
Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday had some kind words about Flowers and his development.
"Flowers impressed as a rookie, finishing as the 30th highest-graded wide receiver, but he took a clear step forward in 2024. He finished 16th at the position with an 82.1 overall PFF grade and averaged 2.19 receiving yards per route run, tied for 17th among 125 qualifying wideouts last season," Buday wrote.
"The Boston College product's value to the Ravens became even more apparent in the postseason, as Baltimore’s offense felt his absence after he missed both playoff games with a knee injury suffered in the final week of the regular season."
In his rookie season, Flowers caught 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns. In his second season, Flowers managed to find ways to add more yards after the catch. He had fewer receptions with 74 and only four touchdowns, but he managed to come up with 1,059 receiving yards, ranking 19th in the NFL.
Flowers became a true number one option for the Ravens last season, and that significantly helps Lamar Jackson become a top-tier quarterback.
Jackson was already good without Flowers in the lineup, but his potential elevates with Flowers in the game. That was made evident in the team's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Backup tight end Isaiah Likely was the team's leading receiver in both playoff games, and he was unable to crack 75 yards in either contest during the postseason.
If Flowers can stay healthy this season, the Ravens will have a better chance to get back to the Super Bowl.
