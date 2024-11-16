Bill Belichick Drops Hilarious Comment on Ravens, Steelers Rivalry
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsbugh Steelers have hated each other for almost 30 years now, and they will continue to do so as long as the Earth keeps spinning.
Since the Ravens entered the league in 1996, these teams have competed for the division crown more often than not. Through their countless intense matchups, especially in the late 2000s and early 2010s, these two teams have forged arguably the most intense rivalry in the entire league.
With the two teams set to battle for the AFC North lead on Sunday, many prominent figures across the NFL landscape have weighed in on the feud. On the latest episode of his "Coach" podcast, legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick dropped a hilarious one-liner to describe the nature of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
"The Ravens and the Steelers can't stand each other," Belichick said. "They don't do Christmas cards.
"Those two teams, they do not like each other. This is really going to be an interesting game."
When asked for his analysis on the matchup, Belichick, in typical fashion, kept his words to a minimum.
"This is a little bit of strength on strength," Belichick said. "When you look at Pittsburgh's defense and Baltimore's offense... (Lamar) Jackson's Jackson. Pittsburgh's Pittsburgh's defense. (Mike) Tomlin's Tomlin. There's a lot of familiarity there and a lot of dislike."
Both the Ravens and Steelers had rivalries with Belichick, but the future Hall of Fame coach usually had the upper hand. Over his legendary run in New England, Belichick was 9-5 against Baltimore (2-2 in the postseason) and 14-4 against Pittsburgh (3-0 in the postseason). Then again, Belichick and the Patriots had most of the AFC under their thumb during their dynastic run. Still, he knows exactly what makes a great rivalry.
It may not be Christmas season yet, but the Ravens and Steelers will meet again in Baltimore on Dec. 21. Like Belichick said, though, the two teams likely won't be wishing each other a Merry Christmas now or then.
