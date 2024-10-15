Bill Belichick Seeing 'Best' Play From Ravens' Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have caught fire, winning four straight games after their 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders.
Among those who have been impressed with what they've seen with the Ravens is eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick. Belichick noted the play of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and how he has improved in the passing game.
"I think Lamar has done a really good job this year," Belichick said. "Best I've seen him in terms of looking downfield when he buys time in the pocket. It's not just pull it down and run. It's pull it down and look downfield. He's made a lot of downfield throws as he's scrambled around the perimeter."
Jackson has thrown for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. The two-time and reigning MVP's performance in the passing game has been especially impressive in the last two games, as he has thrown for 671 yards, five touchdowns and an interception that hit off of the hands of tight end Mark Andrews.
The running game has also been dominant, as Baltimore has run for at least 175 yards every game during its winning streak. Former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has been the focal point on the ground, averaging 143.5 rushing yards and running for six touchdowns in the Ravens' last four games. Henry has run for 704 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Along with the play of Henry, Belichick lamented the team's blocking in the running game.
"Running game has been really great for the Ravens," Belichick said. "They're really good at the point of attack, you know, with [Pat Richard] and what they're doing on the end of the line of scrimmage, but they've gotten a lot of plays like this on cutback runs. And I think what you're seeing is everybody on the offensive line, and even the backside lineman and backside receivers, are really hustling and blocking hard, because they know the guy who's got the ball might bring it back here to the backside, and every block's important."
The Ravens have averaged 33.5 points and 471.75 yards per game during their four-game winning streak.
