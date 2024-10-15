Ravens Miss Out on Davante Adams
The Baltimore Ravens may or may not have been in on Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, but it doesn't matter any more.
On Tuesday morning, the Raiders agreed to trade Adams to the. New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The move reunites Adams with four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he played with for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
New York was widely considered to be the favorite for Adams based on his relationship with Rodgers, but the team's situation still makes it an interesting move. Following Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jets have now lost three straight games with the offense sputtering, and they've already fired head coach Robert Saleh. In acquiring Adams, the Jets hope that they can turn their 2-4 record around and make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Meanwhile, the Ravens were a somewhat common destination for Adams, but not nearly as common as their AFC foes. While he would've easily been the best receiver they've had in the Lamar Jackson era, their identity as a run-heavy team means they don't necessarily need a top-flight receiver, at least not as much as other teams. Besides, they seem content with their current receiving corps headlined by Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
Back in Week 2, Adams caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' upset win over the Ravens.
