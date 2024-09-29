Bills' Von Miller Gets Honest About 'Scary' Ravens
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has seen it all during his NFL career, but watching Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense still makes the hair on his arms stand up.
When speaking to the media ahead of Week 4's meeting with the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Miller admitted that seeing the combination of Jackson and running back Derrick Henry is "scary" as a defender. He said he watched Baltimore's season-opening matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and was impressed by what he saw on the Ravens' opening drive.
"I remember watching the very first game when they played the Kansas City Chiefs in that first drive, it just looked scary," Miller said, per the Bills website. "It just looks scary with the type of offensive line that they have, and you got Derrick Henry back there, and Lamar Jackson always has the threat to take the ball and run it. And I think on that very first drive with the Chiefs, they ran six or seven plays, all runs, and it was straight down the field and into the end zone. And I remember watching the game on TV, and I was like, 'this is this is going to be a problem.' And it has been."
Miller, who had arguably the worst season of his career last year while recovering from a torn ACL, has bounced back in a major way for Buffalo to kick off the 2024 campaign. After finishing with no sacks for the first time in his career last season, he's already tallied three sacks during the team's first three games, with one coming in each contest.
The Bills will have the endure the difficult task of stopping Jackson, who Miller called "one of the most dynamic players that ever played in this game."
"Everybody knows about Lamar Jackson. League MVP, one of the most dynamic players that ever played in this game, not just quarterback," Miller said, per the team website. "You can't even just put him in a box as a quarterback. He's greater than that, one of the most dynamic players to ever play this game, and he can throw the ball too."
The Ravens and Bills will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.
