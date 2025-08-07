Colts Favored Over Ravens in Preseason Opener
The Baltimore Ravens will troop into preseason action on Thursday night, where they'll host the Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m. ET.
Despite the Ravens being considered the better all-around team by most prediction models, seen nearly unanimously as one of the NFL's most likely championship contenders between their dominant roster and stars leading the way, the Colts are expected to take the second game of the league's preseason schedule by SportsLine's RJ White.
He's taking Baltimore's personnel into account in picking the Colts, rolling with Ravens +6 (-110, under 36.5 (-110) and Colts team total under 20.5 (-110) as his favorite bets. Not only does he project little from the Ravens, but for the end result from both teams to be a relatively-low scoring affair.
It's important to point out here that the Colts at least plan on trotting out the same quarterbacks they plan on deploying during the regular season, even if they aren't the most impressive names. Daniel Jones has won out as Thursday evening's starting quarterback, even if the Week 1 job remains up in the air.
Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, has sat out two consecutive preseasons, and there's been little reporting around that team that suggests anything different this summer.
"The Ravens are an extremely well-coached team, and the depth they have on defense means I don't see this matchup being a walk in the park for the Colts' QBs," White said.
These matchups have historically looked a lot closer to defensive standoffs as opposed to the shootouts that some of the best scorers in the league regularly find themselves in, but a lot of those made men will be watching from the sidelines. White's looking around at who's expected to play all around the field, and anticipating little in the way of an offensive classic in guessing the point total.
"The only Baltimore preseason opener to go over this number since 2016 did so on a late pick-six, which is certainly in play with the QBs who will be on the field in the second half," White said. "We also have to remember that Baltimore doesn't have Justin Tucker around to boot 60-yard field goals, which he also did in that preseason opener that went over the total."
Even if the Colts are White's favorite, he's still riding with Indianapolis under 20.5 points. The Ravens' preseason offense isn't known for its elite traits, but the defense should hold pat.
"White adds that even if the Richardson and Jones can drive the offense down the field as they battle for QB1 in the first half, he doesn't think third-stringer Riley Leonard will have much success against the Ravens defense. Plus, Baltimore hasn't allowed more than 19 points in a preseason game since 2015," The CBS Sports article concludes.
