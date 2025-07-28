Ravens' Deepest Position Group Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens' roster is hinging on an embarrassment of riches. They may have disappointed in the playoffs for much of the Lamar Jackson era, but the 2x MVP and his collection of stars are only adding to one of the most loaded locker rooms in the NFL.
While their versatile options at receiver and the various weapons they have scattered across the defensive line come to mind when questioning the most deeply-manned position the Ravens have entering the fall, there's only one answer, which Baltimore Beatdown hits on the head in gushing over Baltimore's cornerback flexibility.
They already had Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins there to tag star receivers standing opposite of the Ravens, and only added to the devastating tandem in the offseason by signing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency and snagging Jaire Alexander off of his release from the Green Bay Packers. The result of their roster management is a balance of veterans, prospects and performers in their prime, many of which are ready to contribute immediately.
"Humphrey is fresh off a first-team All-Pro performance in 2024 and is established as a top-tier player at the position," SB Nation's Frank Platko wrote. "Alexander carries that same level of pedigree and has just been snakebitten by injuries the past couple of seasons. Wiggins has the upside to become this caliber of player, too, and is coming off a strong rookie campaign."
"Awuzie was a solid addition as well and brings No. 1 cornerback experience to the table but merely needs to play a depth and rotational role for the Ravens. Not to be an afterthought is another rising sophomore in T.J. Tampa, who essentially redshirted his rookie season but was widely believed to be a great value selection as a fourth-rounder in 2024."
The Ravens, already swimming in defenders to throw at star wideouts, aren't even done whittling down the rotation due to ongoing training camp scuffles for minutes. "A battle for one or two roster spots at the end of the depth chart will likely come down to incoming rookies Bihlal Kone, Robert Longerbeam, and Reuben Lowery III, and fourth-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis."
Their seemingly-never ending assortment of disrupters in the secondary makes for one of the best defenses in the NFL, only aided by star safety Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks, the recently-drafted first-round rookie bred to help the Defensive Player of the Year candidate shut down the field.
The Ravens' championship expectations may sound lofty at times, but look plenty deserved after just a few inspections of the stuffed roster.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!