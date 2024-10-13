Commanders Star Jonathan Allen Injured vs. Ravens
As the Baltimore Ravens look to close out a win against the Washington Commanders, their job just got a little bit easier.
With just minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Commanders ruled out star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen with a pectoral injury. He had two total tackles on the day.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen is one of the best players at his position today. So far this season, the 2017 first-round pick has 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and two sacks. He's a big part of the Washington defense, so him missing time would be a worst-case scenario.
The Ravens have had success running the ball on Sunday, racking up 138 yards and two touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. They've also done a decent job of keeping Lamar Jackson upright, allowing just two sacks and four quarterback hits.
Baltimore leads Washington 30-20 with just over five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
