Ravens Sign Former Draft Pick To Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran defensive tackle Chris Wormley to the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Wormley is a name that may sound familiar to Baltimore fans. He was a 2017 third-round pick by the Ravens out of Michigan, and he spent his first three NFL seasons in Baltimore. In that time, he appeared in 39 games and recorded 54 total tackles, four tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.
In 2020, the Ravens traded Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a late-round pick swap, just the second-ever trade between the bitter rivals. The 30-year-old developed into a quality player in Pittsburgh, recording 88 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks in 41 games. His best season came in 2021, when he recorded a career-high seven sacks, but a torn ACL in 2022 knocked him off course.
Wormley then spent time last season with the Carolina Panthers, appearing briefly in five games. He's been a free agnet for several months now.
In returning to the team that drafted him, Wormley has another chance to revitalize his career. He'll have time to get back to game form while on the practice squad, and if he shows flashes of his past form, he could work his way back to the active roster in due time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!