Davante Adams Drops Possible Ravens Hint
The link between the Baltimore Ravens and star wide receiver Davante Adams potentially just got much more interesting.
On Friday afternoon, Adams, who requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, posted a cryptic picture of renowned poet Edgar Allen Poe to his Instagram story. Not only did Poe spend much of his life in Baltimore and is buried there, but one of his most famous poems "The Raven" inspired the team name. So either Adams is a fan of Poe and decided to honor him on a random Friday, or he knows something the rest of us don't.
The Ravens have been a common destination for Adams in trade discussions, though there was always seemingly a snag. Whether it be cap space or the lack of a need for an All-Pro receiver, some kind of roadblock seemed to stand in the way. Head coach John Harbaugh also remained tight-lipped when asked about the star wide receiver earlier this week.
"You know how we feel about our guys; I really can't comment on anybody else's players,"Harbaugh said. "We talked about Davante Adams a couple of weeks ago [when we played the Raiders], and I didn't want to talk anything about him after the game – we had seen enough at that point. We love our guys."
Even at 31 years old, Adams is still one of the top wideouts in the game today. Baltimore saw first-hand just how dangerous he can be, as he torched its secondary for 110 yards and a touchdown in Las Vegas' upset win in Week 2. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see him back on the field if/when he goes to a new team.
The team most-commonly linked to Adams is the New York Jets, as that would reunite him with All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom Adams spent the first eight years of his career with in Green Bay. Are the Ravens out of the question, though? Nevermore.
