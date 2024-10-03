Ravens Starting Lineman Remains Limited With Injury
The Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their starting offensive linemen for the second-straight game.
Left guard Andrew Vorhees was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row with an ankle injury. This comes after he didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
A former seventh-round pick from USC, Vorhees missed his entire rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL, but earned the starting left guard job in his second season. He's been relatively consistent up front, and while he's still a work in prrogess, he definitely has potential.
Last week against Buffalo, the Ravens opted to move Patrick Mekari to left guard and handed the starting right guard job to rookie Roger Rosengarten. It worked out well as Ravens blew out the previously-unbeaten Bills, so if Vorhees misses another game, then it's a safe assumption they go back to the same lineup.
Elsewhere on the injury report, nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) did not participate after making his return to the practice field on Wednesday. Maulet underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp and is still working his way back, so the Ravens are understandably being cautious with him.
Rookie running back Rasheen Ali (neck) was a limited participant on Thursday after the Ravens opened his 21-day return window. Linebacker Chris Board (ankle), nose tackle Michael Pierce (shoulder) and defensive end Brent Urban (neck) were all full participants, with Board and Urban previously being limited.
The Ravens have their first divisional game of the season coming up, a road matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!