Ravens Star Among MVP Favorites
The Baltimore Ravens made a massive offseason move when they signed superstar running back Derrick Henry in free agency. While some felt he was washed up, he has proven that he is anything but regressing.
Throughout his first four games with the Ravens, Henry has put up massive numbers.
He has carried the football 80 times for 480 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to his rushing totals, he has caught five passes for 45 yards and another touchdown.
Due to how dominant he has been already this season, Henry is receiving some MVP hype.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated broke down the front-runners for the NFL MVP award through Week 4. He placed Henry at No. 4 on the list.
"If any running back is going to break through, it’s Henry. The future Hall of Famer signed a two-year deal with Baltimore this offseason, and the early returns are fantastic. After being limited to 130 rushing yards on 31 attempts over the season’s first two weeks, Henry has exploded. The 30-year-old torched the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in consecutive weeks for 350 rushing yards and three scores, including an 87-yard touchdown on Baltimore’s first play from scrimmage against Buffalo on Sunday night."
Henry has had multiple MVP-caliber years throughout his NFL career. Making the switch to Baltimore has clearly served him well.
Is it likely that Henry will end up winning the MVP award? Honestly, no. However, it's a major sign of just how dominant he has been with his new team to be listed among the top options for the prestigious award.
At 30 years old, Henry is still one of the most feared offensive stars in the league. He is showing no signs of the regression that many thought they saw in him. Joining the Ravens has seemingly rejuvenated him.
Hopefully, he can keep playing at the level that he has shown through four games for the rest of the season. If he can do that, Baltimore will have a very legitimate chance to make a run to the Super Bowl.
Next up for Henry and the Ravens will be a Week 5 matchup against the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals on the road. It's just another opportunty for "King Henry" to feast on the ground.
