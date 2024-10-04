Ravens' Derrick Henry Leading Award Race
Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens with a ton of hype behind him, and through four games, he's absolutely lived up to it.
At the quarter mark of the season, Henry leads the league with 480 yards and five touchdowns (tied with two other players). He started off a bit slow for his standards, but he's been nothing short of a monster the past two weeks with 350 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. As a result, the Ravens' offense is thriving and building the identity they envisioned all along.
With the way he's playing, Henry has garnered some early consideration for some of the league's top awards. For ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Henry is the favorite for Offensive Player of the Year through the first quarter of the season. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ranked second and third, respectively.
"After a quiet Week 1, the Henry 31 other teams were afraid of showed up in Baltimore," Barnwell wrote. "His rushing production has risen with each week, jumping from 46 yards in the opener to 199 in the Week 4 blowout of the Bills. He leads all backs in RYOE (185), RYOE per carry (2.4) and ranks second in yards per carry behind J.K. Dobbins (6.0). He's alongside [Saquon] Barkley in success rate (46.3%).
"It's exciting to see the big play return to Henry's game, because it seemed like it might have been lost to the outlier workloads he endured at his peak in Tennessee. He already has two plays of 35 yards or more, which matches his total from 2023. He's also halfway to his 2023 touchdown total of 12."
Henry previously won Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, when he rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season. He became just the eighth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a season and the first since Adrian Peterson in 2012.
There's still a long way to go this season, but if Henry can keep up this level of play (easier said than done for a 31-year-old back), he will be a top contender for his second Offensive Player of the Year award.
