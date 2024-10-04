Bengals Star Calls Ravens Duo 'Cheating'
When the duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is firing on all cylinders, as has been the case for the past two weeks the Baltimore Ravens' offense is nearly unstoppable.
In Week 3, Jackson and Henry combined to rush for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Then in Week 4, they combined to rush for 283 yards and two touchdowns (plus a passing touchdown from Jackson to Henry) in a 35-10 drubbing of the Buffalo Bills. It took a couple weeks for the two to get going, but they're here now and tormenting opposing defenses.
To opposing players, having to go against two incredible rushers, both with wildly different skillsets, almost seems unfair. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who doesn't even have to defend Jackson and Henry, echoed that sentiment earlier this week.
"That's cheating," Chase said. "If I'm playing Madden, RPO read with those two… In real life, they're still doing the same thing. It's a great duo they have back there."
The Ravens travel to face the Bengals on Sunday in both teams' first divisional game of the season, and from Cincinnati's perspective, stopping Jackson and Henry is the top priority. Of course, that is much easier said than done.
Cincinnati has somewhat struggled against the run this season, allowing 145.5 rushing yards per game to rank 25th in the league. The Bengals also haven't faced a team as run-heavy as the Ravens, who lead the league with 220.3 rushing yards per game, nearly 50 yards more than the second-place team (Green Bay Packers at 174.5 yards per game). If they can't slow down Jackson, Henry and co., then it'll be very tough to win.
Obviously, the Ravens can't afford to get complacent as the Bengals are much better than their 1-3 record indicates. They'll need to be at the top of their game to earn their first divisonal win of the season, which could loom large come playoff time.
