DeAndre Hopkins Has Major Goal With Ravens
DeAndre Hopkins may be one of the newest members of the Baltimore Ravens, but he's been watching the team from the outside for a long time now.
When he arrived in Baltimore this offseason, Hopkins was asked what his outside impression of the Ravens was, and his answer came as a surprise.
"It seems like there's been a piece that's been missing," Hopkins said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I could be that addition. I could not be that addition."
Hopkins, 33, has been his teams' No. 1 receiver throughout his entire career essentially, but that won't be the case in Baltimore as Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman have the top two spots on lock. Instead, Hopkins will be a No. 3 option that can go up and make contested catches, which has always been his greatest strength.
Building trust with star quarterback Lamar Jackson will take time, but Hopkins isn't putting a definitive timetable on it.
"I don't think it's a [set] time frame," Hopkins said. "A guy like Lamar, who's a veteran quarterback, he's played a lot of football. Myself, I play a lot of football. We see things differently, but I've had rookie quarterbacks that have taken longer. So, it differs."
While Hopkins may be preaching patience, Jackson already seems quite fond of his new star wideout.
"He is different," Jackson said. "He caught the ball so smoothly and got up [easily]. I don't even think he put his other hand on the ground to get up; he just caught the ball and just started [running]. That's some super vet type of stuff. It's just dope to have him [here], and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year."
