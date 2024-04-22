Raven Country

Penn State DE Named Ideal Fit for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens could be eying a first-round defensive end.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Baltimore Ravens pass rush could improve even more in this week's NFL Draft, especially if they can find a way to select one of the top front seven players in this year's class.

Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson is widely-viewed as a first-round pick and may not be available when the Ravens are on the clock with the No. 30 overall selection, but if he's still there, Baltimore could be his landing spot.

"Baltimore already has veterans [Odafe] Oweh and Kyle Van Noy to serve as the starting outside linebackers and take care of the early down responsibilities," Bleacher Report writes.

"So Robinson could have a year or two to develop and become stronger against the run while serving as a sub-package pass-rusher as a rookie. That way he doesn't get thrown into the fire and can take over when Oweh's contract expires, which could be at the end of 2024 or 2025 depending on if the Ravens pick up the veteran's fifth-year option."

Robinson played his freshman season at Maryland, but he truly took a step forward in his last two seasons at Penn State. He recorded 17.5 sacks over the past two years, and it's likely that his 6-3, 240-pound frame will translate well to the NFL. While he isn't an elite pass rusher right away, he can learn behind some veterans in hopes of becoming a top-tier contributor in a year or two.

