Derrick Henry Shows Support For Former Ravens RB
In his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry has been nothing short of a revelation on offense.
Henry, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, has been playing some of the best football of his career in Baltimore. Thorugh 11 games, he leads the league with 1,185 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and is on pace for one of the best rushing seasons in Ravens history. Keep in mind, he's doing all this at 30-years-old while playing a position that has a notoriously short shelf life, making his performance all that more impressive.
While Henry dominates in Baltimore, his predecessor is going great things across the country as well.
J.K. Dobbins, who was sadly hampered by injuries during his four years in Baltimore, is enjoying a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Chargers. He's rushed for 726 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and has placed himself in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.
With the Ravens set to face the Chargers on Monday night, Henry revealed that he's a big fan of his counterpart in Dobbins.
"I'm always going to be happy for any running back," Henry said Friday. "J.K. had a short time of injuries, but he's bounced back and [is] showing his hard work and his heart to get back into it. He's having a great year, [and] he's doing a great job for them. Hats off to him and the year he's having. I'm glad to see him back out [there], making plays and doing big things for his team."
A 2020 second-round pick from Ohio State, Dobbins had an outstanding rookie season with 805 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2021 preseason that continued to hamper him throughout the 2022 campaign. In 2023, he suffered an Achilles tear in the season opener, tragically bringing his time in Baltimore to a premature end.
Dobbins loved playing in Baltimore, but ultimately, the Ravens decided to go in a different direction when they signed Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal in March. A few weeks later, the Chargers signed Dobbins to a one-year, $1.6 million prove-it deal to add to their collection of former Ravens. They've both played very well with their new teams, so it looks like a win for all parties.
In the big picture, Henry and Dobbins are also showing why running backs still have value in free agency. They're two of several players at the position thriving with new teams, with others being Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers and Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans.
With so many familiar faces excelling in new places, Henry hopes it will do wonders for running backs moving forward.
"They're franchise players; they're showing that, [and] they're proving that week after week," Henry said. "Those guys work hard to let it showcase during the season, and I'm glad that they're able to showcase their talents and [are] having a great year. And hopefully, they'll open doors for the future and other running backs that are coming up [in] free agency to get an opportunity to get paid, as well."
