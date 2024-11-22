Ravens See 'Mirror Image' In Chargers
NFL teams modeling their rebuild after other successful teams is nothing new, but the way the Los Angeles Chargers are modeling themselves after the Baltimore Ravens is a whole different beast.
Granted, it does make sense why it's happening. This offseason, the Chargers hired a new general manager in Joe Horitz, who had worked in Baltimore's front office for 25 years prior to his departure, and a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. They then hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to the same role and former Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator, and signed several ex-Baltimore players including running back J.K. Dobbins, who is shining in L.A. after four years of brutal injury luck.
Ahead of Monday night's matchup at SoFi Stadium, it would be impossible for the Ravens not to notice the many similarities on display.
"The culture, the way things are done, how [the Chargers] play, certainly, [and] the schemes [are] very similar," John Harbaugh said. "The schemes are, in a lot of ways not exactly the same, but in a lot of ways mirror images – the people coaching [and] a lot of the guys playing.
"But with that, it's two different football teams. It's two teams squaring off in a really important game, and that's what it's really going to be about."
It would also be impossible to not acknowledge how much of an impact that familiarity has on the game. The Ravens can and will use their knowledge of Roman and Minter's schemes to their advantage, but both of them will put their own new spins on display.
"It's different than other games, sure," John said. "Because we know the schemes pretty much, but there will be wrinkles, there will be ideas. It's kind of the old [saying], 'They know what we know that we know that they know that we know that they know what we know.' With that, there will be wrinkles, I'm sure."
The Chargers' approach is clearly working out for them, as they've jumped out to a 7-3 start and have already surpassed last season's win total. Now, the team they took so much inspiration from stands in their way, and it should make for an entertaining matchup.
