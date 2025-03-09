Lions Cut Former Ravens DE
A former member of the Baltimore Ravens is looking for a new home.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions are releasing pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.
Smith, 32, entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft, but a decade later, he is an established veteran that will likely be playing for a new team next season.
Smith was traded midseason by the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns to the Lions in hopes of helping them reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history. However, Smith and the Lions were eliminated in the Divisional Round at home at the hands of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
Smith recorded 35 tackles and nine sacks for the Browns and Lions last season, proving that he can still be a strong pass rusher in the NFL.
There is a potential return to the Ravens on the table, considering Baltimore could use depth at the position. However, they likely won't be the only ones looking at signing Smith this offseason, so they need to be willing to negotiate and sign quickly in order to beat other teams to the punch.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!