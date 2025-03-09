Should Ravens Consider Reunion With Pro Bowl DE?
As the Baltimore Ravens look to add to their pass rush this offseason, they have a host of options available to them in free agency, even when considering their limited cap space.
Out of those options, a familiar face stands out.
Matthew Judon, who spent the first five years of his career in Baltimore, is set to hit free agency after one season with the Atlanta Falcons. With him available and the Ravens in need of an edge rusher, it's worth taking a look at what a potential reunion could mean, no matter how likely it actually is.
Judon, 32, was already a solid pass rusher in his previous stint with Baltimore, recording 34.5 sacks and earning Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020. Upon signing with the New England Patriots in 2021, though, he took his game to another level, recording 32 sacks in three seasons. He also missed most of the 2023 season with a torn lower bicep, so even saying three seasons isn't exactly accurate.
Last offseason, though, Judon and the Patriots were unable to come to terms on a contract extension, resulting in them trading him to the Falcons.
He didn't look like the same player in Atlanta, though, recording just 5.5 sacks in 17 games. Whether that's due to age, his prior injury, or the Falcons' system - they had the second-fewest sacks in the league with 31 - is up for debate, but from purely a numbers perspective, it was a disappointing year.
As a result, Spotrac projects his market value at just $4.2 million per year on his next contract. That's rough for him, especially considering what he could've had in New England, but it would make a potential return to Baltimore easier.
If the Ravens can land Judon for a similar price, and they believe he can bounce back after a down year, then it would be well worth it to pursue him. Besides, the homecoming would be a nice story.
