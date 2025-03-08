Should Ravens Target Former Chargers Star?
It's rare that a team that had the second-most sacks in the NFL is in the market for an edge rusher, but the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in such a position.
Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh both had career years in 2024, recording 12.5 and 10 sacks, respectively. However, both of them are entering the final year of their contracts, and the former is turning 35 later this month. The Ravens also have very little depth behind them, so adding another player on the edge would definitely be in their best interest.
Luckily for them, there are a host of good edge rushers available in free agency, including several whose teams released them just this week. In fact, one of the newest edge rushers to hit the market could be one of the most intriguing options.
On Wedensday, the Los Angeles Chargers released star edge rusher Joey Bosa, a necessary move to save them over $25 million in valuable cap space. While he's dealt with injuries throughout his career, Bosa can still be an effective player when healthy.
Bosa, 29, has 72 sacks and five Pro Bowl selections in nine NFL seasons. While he was absolutely more productive early on in his career, he still has 11.5 sacks in 23 games over the past two seasons. That translates to 8.5 sacks in a 17-game season, and that's pretty solid production for the right price.
If Bosa's price point isn't too high, the Ravens could very well show interest in him this offseason. Is it likely that he'd sign there, though?
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are the presumptive favorite for Bosa following his release from the Chargers. Not only would he get to stay in California and play for a potential Super Bowl contender, but he'd get to play alongside his younger brother Nick, one of the best pass rushers in the league today. That's something no other team can offer him, and could be enough to turn down more money elsewhere.
As such, the Ravens probably shouldn't go all-in to sign Bosa, but kicking tires on him certainly couldn't hurt.
